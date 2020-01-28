The Boston Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming eight-concert tour to East Asia appears to be in jeopardy given the increasing threat posed by the coronavirus. The orchestra’s tour, scheduled for Feb 6-16, is slated to bring the ensemble to Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

As of Tuesday morning, no official decisions had been announced, but an orchestra spokeswoman stated that the BSO is watching developments closely. “We have continually monitored the situation and news reports about the new coronavirus,” said Bernadette Horgan, adding that orchestra officials will be meeting today and tomorrow to discuss the current schedule.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted a Level 3 warning, advising against “all non-essential travel to China.” Chinese authorities are also restricting travel within the country, and Hong Kong is restricting travelers from mainland China.