Rumors that the recently reunited funk-rock trailblazers would play the fest, which takes place May 22-24 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, had been circulating since a Consequence of Sound report earlier this month. The set will serve as the band’s only New England appearance this year, as part of an extensive tour bringing Rage back together after a nine-year absence. They’ll play Saturday, with Foo Fighters opening the fest on Friday and Red Hot Chili Peppers sending it off Sunday.

Rage Against the Machine will join previously announced Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers in headlining Boston Calling’s eclectic 2020 edition, organizers confirmed Tuesday.

With ’90s alt-rock icons in the top spots, the three-day fest’s undercard strikes a decidedly more modern chord, spanning a range of artists from country to punk that broadens Boston Calling’s roster to more than 60 acts.

Americana star Jason Isbell and his band The 400 Unit join Friday’s lineup, with former Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard furthering the opening day’s rootsy textures. Hip-hop legends Run the Jewels take the stage Saturday, with electro-R&B vesper Banks there to hold down the pop side of the equation. And on Sunday, The 1975 will unleash its never-bigger blend of pop glitz and arena rock on Allston, while former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and reigning indie-folk sovereign Phoebe Bridgers are on hand to offer two wildly distinct evolutions of guitar-led alt-rock.

Spoken-word poet Noname, indie dreamcatcher Sharon Van Etten, punk-rock ascendants PUP, glam-rockers The Struts, hard-rock party animal Andrew W.K., Texas rapper Iann Dior, garage-rock outlet The Districts, math-y Belgian band Brutus, Georgia wanderer Pony Bradshaw, and locally sourced rockers The Sheila Divine round out Friday’s lineup, with DJ sets by Liz Ladoux, DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl, Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL), and DJ Ryan Brown.

Brittany Howard shown performing in Austin, Texas, in October 2019. Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

On Saturday, Grammy-winning reggae star Koffee joins a lineup including Philly soulster Pink Sweat$, British rapper Dave, Canadian-country curio Orville Peck, indie-rapper RJD2, dream-pop mystic Jay Som, Norwegian import Girl in Red, Brooklyn collective Phony Ppl, and pop-rock trio Dreamers. DJ’ing that day are Frank White, BREK.ONE, J-Wall, and Guru Sanaal.

To cap things off on Sunday, singer-songwriter LP will play opposite the likes of British singer Beabadoobee (a known Bridgers collaborator), Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, and Danish alt-rock act Mew. DJs 7L, RM, ReaL P, and Slick Vick spin tables that last day.

Boston Calling’s battled criticism for not booking enough local acts over the past few years, and the wealth of homegrown talent on display in the lineup suggests that the fest is taking that feedback to heart.

Rock weirdos Dinosaur Jr. play Sunday, as do Lowell-bred rock hitmakers PVRIS and Swiss-army-knife rapper Cliff Notez. Hip-hop anthropoids Camp Blood, meanwhile, are on Saturday.

Angels & Airwaves Courtesy photo (custom credit)/Boston Calling courtesy photo

It wouldn’t be Boston Calling without a few wild cards. Joe Keery, famed for playing the gloriously coifed Steve Harrington on Netflix’s “Stranger Things," has a Sunday set as psych-rock vibe king Djo; the Newburyport native released his first album under that moniker last fall. And Angels & Airwaves, best known as Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge’s favored side-gig, is also performing Sunday after a recent reunion that’s gearing up to preview the band’s first album release in six years.

Though this spring’s edition will not include a film component, the festival’s comedy lineup will have a distinct Boston flavor. Comedians scheduled for Friday include Alingon Mitra, Will Smalley, Sam Ike, Emily Ruskowski, Shawn Carter, Drew Dunn, and Katie Que. Saturday’s funny folks span Orlando Baxter, Andrew Mayer, Al Park, Katlin McFee, Peter Martin, and J Smitty. And on Sunday, Lamont Price will perform alongside Hanna Evensen, Sean Sullivan, Jason Cordova, Will Noonan, and Tooky Kavanagh.

Three-day tickets are currently available through its website, www.bostoncalling.com, where additional details about a new VIP lounge and enhanced viewing areas are also accessible.

