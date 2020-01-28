The first time was in the final years of its first, 1998-2006 run, as its love of special guest stars became an ugly crutch. By that point, the jokes had lost some of their subversive weight, in part because our culture — arguably led to some extent by “Will & Grace” and its popularity — had evolved on LGBT issues, and in part because the jokes were repetitive and increasingly lacking in cleverness. It ended at a creative low, with a finale that found Will and Grace no longer friends so that they could move forward with their individual lives.

It takes some effort to watch “Will & Grace” these days. It’s a shadow of a shadow of what it once was, having burned out before our eyes not once, but twice.

Advertisement

The second time the show burned out is happening right now, as the revival — which undid the event of the finale — turns bland and lifeless during what NBC says is its final, final season. The writing seems forced and desperate for material, and I’m not saying this solely because I just watched the episode that revolves around Grace having overwhelmed a date’s toilet (the kind of plot that worked so well on “Broad City,” but not so much in the New York of “Will & Grace”). Grace, by the way, is pregnant, while Will is working with a surrogate (played by Demi Lovato), so there’s a lot of baby material — always a boon for an aging sitcom (not).

At one point, the “Will & Grace” four — Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, and Sean Hayes — were among TV’s best ensembles, with perfectly timed delivery, expert physical comedy, and a familiarity with one another that shone through the material. Now, the crackle is gone and the chemistry feels labored (there are rumors of on-set hostilities, with Mullally opting out of two of this season’s 18 episodes). At first, the revival, which premiered in 2017, had its charms — particularly for those fans who missed the characters and the potentially incendiary humor. But yeah, at this point, 236 episodes and counting, it’s fairly joyless affair.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.