(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday for blasting a journalist after a contentious interview last week with questions about Ukraine.

“That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you,” Trump said during a White House event announcing his administration’s plan for Middle East peace. “I think you did a good job on her, actually.”

Pompeo issued an unusual, official statement attacking NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly over the weekend after an interview in which she asked the top diplomat about his treatment of former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her role.