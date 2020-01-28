Serves 6

Move over chips, salsa, and pepperoni pizza. There's a new snack for Game Day: pizzas made on tortilla rounds, topped with spicy guac. Crisp whole-wheat tortillas in a hot oven, then bake them with slivers of red onion and sharp cheddar to make the little pizzas. Top with cream, hot guacamole and crunchy pumpkin seeds, and cut them into quarters for bite-size nibbles. The brine from a jar of pickled jalapenos is the secret ingredient to a tangy guacamole that gets a double chile kick when it's topped with chopped fresh jalapenos. This recipe uses 12 tortillas; make them six at a time.

GUACAMOLE

3 avocados, halved, pitted, peeled, and thickly sliced 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 2 tablespoons chopped pickled jalapenos (from a jar of nacho-style) 2 tablespoons pickled jalapeno brine 1 tablespoon lime juice Salt, to taste

1. In a bowl, use a fork to coarsely mash the avocados. Stir in the cilantro, jalapenos, jalapeno brine, lime juice, and salt.

2. Taste for seasoning and add more jalapenos or salt, if you like.

TORTILLAS

½ cup pumpkin seeds ⅓ cup olive oil, or more if needed Salt, to taste ¼ teaspoon chile powder, or more to taste 12 (7-inch) whole-wheat tortillas ½ large red onion, thinly sliced 3 cups grated sharp cheddar 2 fresh jalapenos, seeded and chopped Handful fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish) 2 limes, quartered (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets.

2. In a small skillet over medium heat, stir together the pumpkin seeds and 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. Cook, stirring the seeds, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they start to crackle and turn light brown. Remove from the heat and sprinkle with salt and chile powder.

3. On each of the 2 baking sheets, spread 3 tortillas. Drizzle each with about 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. With a pastry brush or your fingers, spread the oil over the tortillas. Bake for 5 minutes, or until the edges are brown and crisp.

4. Remove the pans from the oven. Sprinkle each tortilla with some onion and about 1/4 cup of the cheese. Return the pans to the oven and bake for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the cheese melts and the edges are golden. Transfer the pizzas to a cutting board to cool for 2 to 3 minutes. Cook and top the remaining tortillas in the same way.

5. Dot the guacamole over the tortillas. Sprinkle each with fresh jalapenos, pumpkin seeds, and cilantro leaves. With a knife or a pizza cutter, cut each round into quarters. Serve hot with lime wedges.

Sally Pasley Vargas