Serves 6

Every Super Bowl party needs a plate of wings. Here sweet orange marmalade and brown sugar in a marinade are balanced by tangy cider vinegar and two kinds of mustard, Dijon and dry powder. The marinating time is flexible; the wings should marinate for at least an hour but can sit up to eight hours in the refrigerator, turning them every so often. They take a full hour to become meltingly tender and sticky with glaze. You need to brush them every 15 minutes. Make sure when you're basting the wings to shut the oven door so the oven retains its heat. Three pounds of wings yields about 30 pieces of drumettes and flats.

¾ cup orange marmalade ⅓ cup Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon dry mustard powder 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 2 tablespoons cider vinegar 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 tablespoon Sriracha ½ teaspoon salt 3 pounds whole chicken wings, drumettes and flat pieces separated

1. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, whisk the marmalade, Dijon and dry mustard, Worcestershire, vinegar, brown sugar, Sriracha, and salt until thoroughly combined. Set aside 1/2 cup of the marinade in a bowl.

2. Add the chicken wings to the baking dish and turn them so they're coated all over. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, turning several times, or for up to 8 hours.

3. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with foil so it comes up the sides of the pan.

4. Divide the wings between the baking sheets, leaving space between the pieces. Bake for 15 minutes. Turn the wings and baste with the reserved marinade. Bake 15 minutes more. Turn the oven temperature up to 425 degrees. Turn the wings again, baste with marinade, and rotate the pan from front to back when you return it to the oven. Bake the wings for 15 minutes. Turn, baste again, and bake 15 minutes more, or until the wings are golden and glazed. (Total baking time is 1 hour.)

Jill Gibson