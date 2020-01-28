Serves 6
This isn't one of those chopped salads where everything turns mushy under a heavy-handed knife at a salad bar. Rather, you chop the elements into large pieces -- iceberg or romaine hearts into 2-inch curves, a Persian or English cuke into thick little triangles, a tart apple into thin slices, mixed cherry tomatoes into halves or quarters, celery into long diagonal slices, red onion into matchsticks, parsley leaves left whole -- and toss them with blue cheese dressing. It's silly to buy blue cheese dressing when it's so simple to whir in a food processor. Crumble the cheese and add both sour cream and mayonnaise to balance it, with Worcestershire and hot sauce for vinegar and heat. A slice of chopped onion gives the dressing a little more edge. Top the tossed salad with crumbled bacon, so the dish has elements of a wedge salad, but lots of crunch and loads of flavor. You need one healthy snack on the Super Bowl table. Might as well be this.
DRESSING
|¼
|cup mayonnaise
|¼
|cup sour cream
|1
|tablespoon cider vinegar, or more to taste
|½
|teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, or more to taste
|Dash hot sauce, or more to taste
|Salt and black pepper, to taste
|1
|thin slice yellow onion, coarsely chopped
|3
|ounces blue cheese, coarsely crumbled
|6
|strips thickly sliced bacon
1. In a food processor, pulse the mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, Worcestershire, hot sauce, salt, and black pepper until smooth. Add the onion and pulse until a few small chunks remain.
2. Add the blue cheese and pulse until some crumbles remain. Pour into a bowl. If the mixture seems thick, stir in more vinegar until it has a pourable consistency. Taste for seasoning and add more hot sauce, Worcestershire, or salt, if you like.
3. In a skillet, render the bacon for 5 minutes, turning often, or until it is golden and crisp. Drain on paper towels; cool. Crumble the bacon.
SALAD
|1
|small head iceberg lettuce or 2 romaine hearts, cored, quartered lengthwise, and cut into 2-inch pieces
|4
|Persian cucumbers or 1 English cucumber, quartered lengthwise and thickly sliced
|1
|Granny Smith or other tart apple, quartered, cored, and thinly sliced
|2
|stalks celery, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced on the diagonal
|½
|medium red onion, thinly sliced into matchsticks
|1
|cup Italian parsley leaves
|1
|pint mixed cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large
1. In a bowl combine the lettuce, cucumber, apples, celery, onion, parsley, and cherry tomatoes.
2. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss gently. Garnish with bacon.
Sheryl Julian
