It may be no surprise that at Milk Street, we cater our Oscar parties with easy and boldly flavored recipes inspired by dishes from around the world. A Greek dip combines tangy goat cheese and briny feta with red peppers and smoked paprika. A Sri Lankan restaurant in Sydney inspired our deviled cashews spiced with mustard seeds, red pepper flakes, and fresh herbs, all fried briefly in coconut oil. And our experiments with South Asian tarka — spices heated in oil — led us to two satisfying versions of spiced-butter popcorn, one savory, the other sweet.

Makes about 2 cups

At Lankan Filling Station, a Sri Lankan restaurant in Sydney, we couldn’t resist one of their so-called short eats — deviled cashews. Our version of the simple starter combines whole cashews with mustard seeds, red pepper flakes, and fresh herbs—all fried briefly in coconut oil. The gentle spice and crunchy seeds perfectly balanced the rich, tender cashews.

Don’t forget to keep a close eye on the pan as the spices could burn quickly in the hot oil.

1 cup cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 teaspoons mustard seeds

2 cups roasted cashews

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cayenne (optional)

Kosher salt

In a large pot over medium heat, crisp the cilantro in the coconut oil for about 30 to 60 seconds. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

Return the pot to medium-high and add the mustard seeds. Stir until sizzling, 20 to 45 seconds, then add the cashews, pepper flakes, brown sugar, and cayenne, if using. Cook, stirring, until the nuts are golden and shiny, about 1 minute.

Transfer to a medium bowl and toss with the cilantro and 1 teaspoon salt.

Spicy Feta Dip (Tirokafteri)

Makes 3½ cups

Spicy feta dip (tirokafteri). Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Tirokafteri is a spread that can be flavored numerous ways. In our version, we build complexity by combining two cheeses with different characteristics: creamy, tangy chèvre (fresh goat cheese) and firm, briny feta. Roasted red peppers give the dip sweetness and color, while the Anaheim chili and hot smoked paprika lend some heat. If you don’t have hot smoked paprika, substitute ½ teaspoon sweet smoked paprika plus ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper.

Don't add more Anaheim chili if you're looking to increase the spiciness. Instead, up the hot paprika or toss a Fresno chili into the food processor before pureeing.

8 ounces chèvre (fresh goat cheese)

½ cup drained roasted red peppers, patted dry

1 Anaheim chili, stemmed, seeded and chopped

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

¾ teaspoon hot smoked paprika

½ teaspoon honey

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

6 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (1½ cups)

½ cup fresh dill, chopped, plus more to serve

In a food processor, combine the goat cheese, roasted peppers, Anaheim chili, oil, paprika, honey, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Process until smooth, about 1 minute, scraping the bowl as needed.

Transfer to a medium bowl. Fold in the feta and dill, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with additional oil, dill and black pepper.

Spiced-Butter Popcorn

Makes 6 cups

Spiced-butter popcorn. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Tarka is an Indian technique that blooms herbs and spices in hot fat, infusing it with bold flavors and aromas while cooking off any raw, harsh notes. And it’s an excellent way to season popcorn. The cumin and curry blend in this recipe is bold and savory; if you prefer a mixture of sugar and spice, see the Spicy-Sweet Tarka Popcorn alternative that follows. To make the amount of popcorn called for in these recipes without special equipment, in a large saucepan, combine ⅓ cup popcorn kernels with 1 tablespoon grapeseed or other neutral oil. Cover and heat over medium-high until the kernels begin to pop, then reduce to medium and continue to cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until the popping slows to 3 to 4 seconds between bursts.

Don't over-toast the spices or their flavor will become bitter. Once the mixture is aromatic and the butter is foamy, it's ready to be drizzled over the popcorn.

6 to 7 cups popped popcorn (see note for instructions)

3 tablespoons salted butter

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon ground fennel seeds

1 teaspoon white sugar

¼ to ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

Place the popcorn in a large bowl. In a small saucepan over medium-high, heat the butter until almost fully melted. Add the cumin, curry powder, fennel, sugar, and cayenne, then cook, swirling, until aromatic and the butter is foamy, 30 to 45 seconds. Immediately pour over the popcorn, then sprinkle with 1½ teaspoons salt and toss. Taste and season with additional salt.

Variation:

Spicy-Sweet Tarka Popcorn

Place 6 to 7 cups popcorn in a large bowl. In a small saucepan over medium-high, heat 3 tablespoons butter until almost fully melted. Add 2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar, 1 teaspoon ground cardamom, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, and ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, then cook, swirling, until aromatic and the butter is foamy, 30 to 45 seconds. Immediately pour over the popcorn, then sprinkle with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and toss. Taste and season with additional salt.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.