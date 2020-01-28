Two men were arrested on burglary charges after they allegedly broke into a radio station transmitter facility in Manchester, N.H., early Tuesday, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at the WGIR AM 610 radio transmitter on 400 Stark Lane, Manchester police said in a statement. An internal security system alerted the chief engineer, who saw two men inside the station walking around with a flashlight as they moved cameras, according to Joe Graham, the market president of WGIR.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter while the two suspects were still inside the building, police said. Both men came out as police approached, and Joshua Rice, 27, of Manchester, was arrested, authorities said. The other man, identified as Kenneth Lavertu, 26, of Manchester, was caught and arrested after he ran into an open field, police said.