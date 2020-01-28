According to the statement, police were called to North Grove and Cambridge streets in downtown Boston around 4:07 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident. But they found nothing when they got there.

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Imran Chitalwalla, 32. It wasn’t clear if Chitalwalla, of Boston, had retained counsel.

An alleged drunk driver fled an accident scene Monday in Boston, but the other driver pursued him into Cambridge, where he was later arrested after laughing at police officers, authorities said.

“On arrival, officers were unable to see or locate the alleged vehicles involved in the accident,” the statement said. “While on scene, officers learned that the two vehicles involved in the accident were observed fleeing the scene over the Longfellow Bridge towards Cambridge.”

The Boston officers also learned State Police were on the case.

In fact, the statement said, police were told that a trooper “had both vehicles stopped in the area of 239 Mass Ave. in Cambridge. After proceeding to that location and consulting with [the] MSP Trooper, BPD officers were able to take custody of one of the operators who refused to provide his license upon request and also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”

In addition, Chitalwalla seemed unaware of the gravity of the situation, according to police.

“When officers attempted to talk to the suspect, he looked at the officers and began laughing,” the statement said. “Upon speaking to the other operator, herein referred to as the victim, officers learned that the suspect struck her car and took off refusing to stop and exchange papers. When the suspect refused to stop, the victim states that she followed him into Cambridge. Officer noted minor damage to both vehicles involved in the incident.”

Chitalwalla now faces charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, refusing to supply his license to an officer upon request, and leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage, police said.

He’s slated for arraignment Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.