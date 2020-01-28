Brockton police are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects who in November were captured on video surveillance forcing a 50-year-old woman out of her car, tossing her to the ground and speeding off in her vehicle.

Police on Tuesday provided a statement on the Nov. 10 incident along with a brief statement. The crime occurred around 4 p.m., and the woman was pulled from a 2010 Chevy Malibu with Massachusetts registration 4ED345, according to the statement.

“They approach the Chevy Malibu and order a 50-year-old female to get out of the driver’s seat,” the release said. “When she doesn’t comply, they pull her out and force her to the ground. A neighbor tried to intervene, but one of the suspects said he had a gun, but the suspects never showed one.”