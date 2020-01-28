Brockton police are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects who in November were captured on video surveillance forcing a 50-year-old woman out of her car, tossing her to the ground and speeding off in her vehicle.
Police on Tuesday provided a statement on the Nov. 10 incident along with a brief statement. The crime occurred around 4 p.m., and the woman was pulled from a 2010 Chevy Malibu with Massachusetts registration 4ED345, according to the statement.
“They approach the Chevy Malibu and order a 50-year-old female to get out of the driver’s seat,” the release said. “When she doesn’t comply, they pull her out and force her to the ground. A neighbor tried to intervene, but one of the suspects said he had a gun, but the suspects never showed one.”
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.
Tipsters can also drop a dime anonymously.
“If you would like to submit your tip anonymously via a text, you may do so by texting the word “BROCKTON” plus your tip information to ‘CRIMES’ (274637),” police said. “The Brockton Police will guard and protect the identities of those who wish to help anonymously, whether by phone or text.”
