An affidavit filed Monday in the case lays out the allegations against Lieber. He faces a sole count of making a materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statement. He was slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday in US District Court in Boston.

Massachusetts US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office on Tuesday identified the suspect as Dr. Charles Lieber, 60, the chair of Harvard’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology.

A renowned Harvard University scientist has been charged with lying to investigators about his affiliation with a Chinese university, federal prosecutors said.

Lieber, a native of Philadelphia, is described in a 2017 Harvard magazine item as "a pioneer in the creation of bio-compatible electronics" who has made "stunning advances."

According to his lab’s website, he has been a “pioneer in nanoscience and nanotechnology.”

The website says he attended Franklin and Marshall College as an undergraduate, and studied for his doctorate at Stanford University, moving to the East Coast in 1987 to become an assistant professor at Columbia University. He moved to Harvard in 1991.

He shared in a $500,000 Welch Foundation award with another scientist in September. The foundation lauded him at the time for providing “seminal concepts central to the bottom-up paradigm of nanoscience” and being a “leader in the application of nanomaterials.”

