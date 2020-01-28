Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters were alerted of a fire that had broken out in the attic of a residential building at 96 Sherwood St., according to Boston fire spokesman Brian Alkins. Two people who were on the first floor at the time of the fire got out safely, and all 12 residents were displaced.

A two-alarm blaze ripped through a multi-family home and displaced 12 people in Roslindale Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down by 1:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. Fire officials estimated the fire caused $300,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Alkins said. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.