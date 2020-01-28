Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and I highly recommend the “Chasing Cosby” podcast. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you followed the state’s search for a new superintendent of Providence schools closely, you know that money was one of several reasons it took so long to find the right candidate for the job.

The argument has long been that Providence pays less than comparably sized school districts in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and city leaders have been reluctant to increase the salary in recent years.

The three-year deal that incoming Superintendent Harrison Peters signed still places him behind a handful of district leaders around New England, but it is more lucrative than the one predecessor Christopher Maher had with the city between 2015 and 2019.

Peters will earn $225,000 in his first year on job, and will receive a three percent raise each year. His deal also allows him to earn additional pay increases that would come “solely at the discretion” of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

Peters is also getting a supplemental retirement package equal to 15 percent of his annual base salary, according to the contract. He will receive a $750-a-month car allowance plus $20,000 to relocate from Florida to Rhode Island.

By comparison, Maher earned $203,000 a year and received $400 a month for his car. He also received $5,000 to move from Newton to Providence when he accepted the job. His contract did not mention a supplemental retirement incentive.

For what it’s worth, Infante-Green is earning just under $232,000 in her first year on the job and she has a supplemental retirement agreement equal to 10 percent of her salary. She received $20,000 to move here and gets a car from the state.

Peters is expected to officially begin his job next month.

