Saugus police used a “bean bag” shotgun to safely disarm a man who had confronted them Monday night while armed with knife, police said in a statement.

The incident played out around 9:18 p.m on Woodbury Avenue where officers were called to investigate reports of a disturbance, interim Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti said in a statement Tuesday. The man exited a building and confronted arriving officers while carrying a knife, Giorgetti wrote.

Officers verbally ordered the man to drop the knife. And when that was not effective, officers decided on an alternative strategy - hitting him with a “bean bag” fired at a high velocity from a specially equipped shotgun. The officers fired one round from the less-than lethal weapon at the man, who was then safely taken into custody.