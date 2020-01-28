Saugus police used a “bean bag” shotgun to safely disarm a man who had confronted them Monday night while armed with knife, police said in a statement.
The incident played out around 9:18 p.m on Woodbury Avenue where officers were called to investigate reports of a disturbance, interim Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti said in a statement Tuesday. The man exited a building and confronted arriving officers while carrying a knife, Giorgetti wrote.
Officers verbally ordered the man to drop the knife. And when that was not effective, officers decided on an alternative strategy - hitting him with a “bean bag” fired at a high velocity from a specially equipped shotgun. The officers fired one round from the less-than lethal weapon at the man, who was then safely taken into custody.
No officers were injured.
The man was taken to undisclosed hospital for treatment.
His name and any charges he may face were not available Tuesday morning, police said.
