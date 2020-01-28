Photos of the scene on Twitter showed both headlights and a front tire missing from the Audi, which was being driven by a 73-year-old Andover man.

The tractor trailer was traveling north near exit 42 when it collided with a 2013 Audi Q5 at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, Procopio said.

A tractor trailer jackknifed and slammed into a car on Interstate 93 in Andover Tuesday morning, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

The tractor trailer’s driver, a 52-year-old Everett man, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries, Procopio said.

No one else was injured.

The tractor trailer is owned by Mp Transportation, a freight shipping and trucking company in Everett, Procopio said.

The left and middle lanes on the northbound side of I-93 remained closed while crews cleaned up the scene. All lanes were reopened by 2:25 p.m., Procopio said.

Procopio said a high powered tow truck was used to remove the damaged tractor trailer from the highway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

