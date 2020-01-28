Hanson police responded to the high school last Thursday for a report of two students who had caused damage to multiple electrical outlets, officials said.

The students, aged 15 and 16, were charged with attempt to burn a public building and malicious destruction of property. Their identities were not released because they are juveniles.

Two male students at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School are facing criminal charges after performing a stunt that replicated a viral video trend and caused several electrical outlets to be scorched in the school last week, authorities said.

School officials had noticed that some outlets appeared to have been short-circuited, and investigators later determined that eight outlets were damaged through the replication of a viral video trend on the app TikTok. No injuries were reported.

According to officials, the trend involves partially inserting the pronged part of a phone charged into an outlet and sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs. That scorches the outlet and can cause electrical system damage and sometimes fire.

Last week, the state’s fire marshal issued a warning about the viral video challenge. Teens performing the challenge have led to scorched electrical outlets at a home in Holden, and public high schools in Plymouth and Westford, officials said.

School authorities identified two students who did damage to some, if not all of the outlets, according to a joint statement from Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak and Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch.

The students will be issued summonses to appear in juvenile court at a later date and will be subject to the school district’s discipline, according to authorities.

“This is not just a harmless prank that kids are doing,” Miksch, the Hanson police chief, said in a statement. “Causing an outlet to short circuit this way can cause serious injury and could potentially start a fire. Not to mention the damage it can do to a building’s electrical system, along with hundreds or thousands of dollars worth of damage. We are taking this issue seriously and anyone identified doing this will be charged criminally.”

Globe correspondent Stephanie Purifoy contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.