“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that mostly infect animals,” Dr. Daniel R. Kuritzkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told the Globe last week .

As the number of coronavirus cases rises in the United States and health officials keep an eye out for possible cases popping up in New England, here’s what you need to know about the outbreak:

The varieties that have infected humans usually lead to minor ailments, such as the common cold or gastrointestinal distress. But in recent years, strains of coronavirus that jumped from animals to people have caused serious illness and death. The SARS and MERS outbreaks killed hundreds of people.

Where did the new coronavirus come from?

The new virus, the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Early on, the agency says, many of the patients in the Wuhan outbreak reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting the new virus emerged from animals. Genetic analysis is underway to pin down the specific source. SARS, it turned out, came from civet cats, while MERS came from camels.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, the CDC says.

How deadly is the disease?

The death toll has risen to 106 in China, with more than 4,565 cases of infection.

How far has it spread?

Small numbers of infections have also been reported throughout Asia as well as in the U.S., Australia, France, Canada, and Germany. In the United States as of Monday evening, 110 people in 26 states had been looked at, with 5 testing positive, 32 negative, and 73 test results pending, according to the CDC. Two people who recently traveled to China are being tested in New Hampshire.

How concerned should I be right now?

“The risk from the 2019 novel coronavirus to Massachusetts residents remains low. Although 5 cases in people who traveled to Wuhan have been identified in the US, no local transmission has occurred,” Dr. Catherine Brown, state epidemiologist in the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at DPH, said Tuesday in a statement.

The CDC says the immediate risk is considered to be “low for the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus.”

There’s a higher risk, however, CDC noted, for health care workers caring for coronavirus patients and for people who have been in close contact with coronavirus sufferers.

What about traveling to China?

Cancel that trip. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised travelers to avoid all non-essential trips to China. The State Department has also advised travelers to reconsider their trips.

Should we take any other precautions?

“Massachusetts residents do not need to take any special precautions. However, because it is peak cold and flu season, Public Health recommends that people wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home when sick,” Brown said.

The CDC recommends that people take “everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs” and take antiviral medicine if prescribed. The agency also asked health care professionals to be on the lookout for people who have traveled to China and have fever and respiratory symptoms.

Could this get bigger?

The CDC says the disease is “a serious public health threat” and “it’s unclear how the situation in the United States will unfold at this time.” The situation, the agency says, is “rapidly evolving.”

The ultimate severity of an outbreak depends, the CDC said, on how nasty the virus is, how easily it spreads, and whether there are vaccines or treatments for it.

The CDC is warning that more cases are likely to be identified in the coming days in the United States. “Given what has occurred previously with MERS and SARS, it’s likely that person-to-person spread will occur, including in the United States,” the agency said.

