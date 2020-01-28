A worker at a veteran affairs medical facility in Brockton was arrested Tuesday and charged in federal court with embezzling almost $70,000 in VA funds, federal prosecutors said.
Michael Donaher, 41, of Lakeville, was charged with one count of embezzlement and theft of public money, property or records. He was released following an initial appearance at federal court in Boston, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release, according to authorities.
Federal authorities said Donaher works as an inventory management specialist for the facility. In that role, he is responsible for purchasing equipment, and prosecutors allege he conducted fake transactions using his government-issued purchase cards and routed the proceeds to his personal bank account.
Officials alleged Donaher tried to hide the fake transactions by making it look like the purchases were made through FW Webb, a large company the VA does legitimate business with. In reality, he had allegedly created a company through Square Inc., a mobile payment company, and used that entity to make the purchases, according to prosecutors.
The VA never received the actual items purchased, authorities said, and Donaher allegedly tried to hide that by “annotating the items as having been received within the VA’s accountability system.”
All told, authorities allege he fraudulently routed about $70,000 of VA funds to his personal account since the scheme started in 2016.
