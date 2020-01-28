A worker at a veteran affairs medical facility in Brockton was arrested Tuesday and charged in federal court with embezzling almost $70,000 in VA funds, federal prosecutors said.

Michael Donaher, 41, of Lakeville, was charged with one count of embezzlement and theft of public money, property or records. He was released following an initial appearance at federal court in Boston, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release, according to authorities.

Federal authorities said Donaher works as an inventory management specialist for the facility. In that role, he is responsible for purchasing equipment, and prosecutors allege he conducted fake transactions using his government-issued purchase cards and routed the proceeds to his personal bank account.