Though the president’s lawyers, led by Jay Sekulow, indicated they would not use the full 24 hours allotted to them for arguments, presentations on Monday stretched past 9 p.m. The arguments came as allegations made in former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book were published by the New York Times, in which Bolton writes that Trump insisted aid to Ukraine be held up until the investigations into Democrats were announced.

President Trump’s lawyers on Monday entered their second day of opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial, making the case before the 100 members of the Senate and Chief Justice John Roberts that Trump should be acquitted of the charges brought by the House of Representatives.

Trump’s lawyers largely brushed past those new revelations. Here’s a short summary of what they said:

— Trump lawyer Ken Starr, who led the investigation into former President Bill Clinton and was a pivotal figure in his impeachment, now found himself on the opposite side of the impeachment argument. In his presentation, Starr said impeachment is “hell” and that it’s time to bring an end to “the age of impeachment,” saying that the proceeding has become politically weaponized.

“In this particular juncture in America’s history, the Senate is being called to sit as the high court of impeachment all too frequently,” Starr said. “Indeed, we are living in what I think can aptly be described as the age of impeachment. ... How did we get here?"

At times on Monday, Starr sounded almost apologetic for the impeachment of Clinton. It was far from the tone he struck when he argued in his referral of obstruction of justice charges against Clinton that “no one is above the law.”

— The defense team also sought to turn up the pressure on Hunter Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, and cast him as an unqualified figure who was given a job with a Ukrainian gas company simply by virtue of his family ties. Those arguments, made Monday by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, were familiar territory for anyone following the impeachment saga. House Republicans have repeatedly argued Trump had a serious interest in rooting out corruption in Ukraine, countering the charges from House prosecutors that Trump’s interest in the investigations was to benefit himself politically.

— Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, closing out the day of arguments, did address the Bolton allegations, but claimed they were irrelevant to the issue at hand.

“Nothing in the Bolton revelations, even if true, would rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense,” he said.

Dershowitz used the bulk of his time to bemoan the House prosecutors’ legal rationale outlined in the impeachment articles, arguing the founding fathers didn’t intend for the president to be impeached for abuse of power.

“Purely non-criminal conduct, including abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, are outside the range of impeachable offenses,’’ Dershowitz said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.