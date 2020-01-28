The Hartford Courant and Associated Press published reports Tuesday afternoon that Fotis Dulos had died, citing his lawyer, Norm Pattis. However, subsequent reports from the newspaper now say Dulos may still be alive, with efforts underway to revive him.

A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife may have died, according to reports Tuesday.

Farmington police have not responded to phone calls and e-mails from the Globe. Connecticut State Police referred all questions to Farmington authorities, and a representative from Pattis’s office declined to comment when reached by phone.

A dispatcher from the Farmington police said officers had responded to Fotis Dulos’ home but could not give any other information. Multiple news outlets reported that Dulos was found dead, citing unnamed sources.

Advertisement

Dulos had denied any involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May; she is presumed dead. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges. Dulos, 52, was under house arrest.

The five children, who ranged in age from 8 to 13 when their mother vanished, have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’ home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off at school. Authorities say Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body, which has not been found.

Officials say surveillance video cameras recorded Fotis Dulos disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.

Advertisement



