Ekua Holmes grew up in the Washington Park area of Roxbury. And after stints in a couple of other parts of the city, she’s back. Back to the place where she learned to ride a bike and jump rope.

“I had a wonderful childhood,” she says. “Roxbury was a beautiful community.”

That childhood — that beauty — is at the center of Holmes’s art: colorful, affecting paintings of Black families dancing and reading and holding each other.