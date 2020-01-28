Re “When the Federal Reserve can’t ride to the rescue” (Business, Jan. 21): Larry Edelman’s commentary discusses the Fed in the context of problem solver that might have lost its mojo. He gives the Fed way too much credit, and ignores its failures over the last decade, the product of using devices that have failed in the past, and continue to do so, which itself is the definition of insanity.

The Fed’s interest rate manipulations have created massive asset valuation bubbles, encouraged excessive, unproductive increases in debt, and penalized savers and retirees dependent on reasonable returns to live.

We have stock valuations resulting not from earnings growth but rather from price-to-earnings ratio expansion, caused by artificially low interest rates — the same rates that corporations use to borrow to buy back stock to enhance valuations instead of creating jobs and productive investment.