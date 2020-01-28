As a psychiatrist with more than 50 years of clinical and academic experience, I was shocked by Donna Jackson Nakazawa’s op-ed condemning psychiatry for, in her view, refusing to make the findings of neuroscience into treatments available for patients suffering from depression and anxiety (“From lab to clinic: hope for those suffering from depression,” Opinion, Jan. 21). She accuses psychiatrists of collaborating with big pharmaceutical companies, either out of greed or naivete, to suppress treatments that would naturally come from research on microglia cells. Not only is this an absurd claim with regard to psychiatry, but her presentation of the implications of microglia research is flawed to the level of fantasy.

While awareness of these cells and their inflammatory function in the brain is well known, there is no conclusive link to known psychiatric conditions. Furthermore, her insistence that microglia cell research is not fast-tracked because it would lead to cheaper therapies borders on the ridiculous. Treatments that she points to, such as transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, are in wide use.