Secretary of state’s tirade against NPR reporter is an affront to us all

I was pleased to read that NPR stands by its reporter Mary Louise Kelly, who said she was subjected to a profanity-laced rant by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after she asked him about his treatment of Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine. Pompeo’s rant reportedly ended with his threat that “people will hear about this.”

Kelly was doing her job as a journalist: seeking, on behalf of the American people, to hold a powerful government official accountable. Essentially, Kelly was acting as our surrogate.