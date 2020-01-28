During the last election cycle, Serve America PAC put money and mentoring behind a group of military and national security veterans running for Congress.

So if we want more people of courage in Congress, it makes sense to look among those who have already exhibited it, who have already given ample proof of their character and their core values.

Political courage is too rare a thing. In the days ahead, the impeachment trial in the US Senate will tell us more than we ever wanted to know about exactly how rare.

“We had two goals back then,” said its founder, US Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts. “We wanted to flip the House. But we also wanted to change the character of the House of Representatives. We wanted people who put patriotism above politics.”

The turnaround House class of 2018 — with 21 Serve America-backed candidates — has shown the wisdom of that unlikely search for political unicorns.

One of the seven House managers assigned to the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump is freshman Jason Crow of Colorado, a former Army Ranger who led combat units in Iraq and Afghanistan. On day one of that trial he movingly told the story of another soldier, a Ukrainian, Alexander Markis who died of wounds suffered on the eastern front on July 25, 2019, the day of Trump’s now-infamous phone call.

“Alexander Makris was just another person who got used and discarded by this reckless president of ours, who never even knew his name,” Crow said.

That’s how a combat vet counters the rantings of the guy in the Oval Office whose “bone spurs” kept him out of the Vietnam War.

Crow was among the “Gang of Seven” — seven freshman lawmakers, all of whom ran with Serve America support — who signed on to an op-ed back in September that many credit with nudging House leaders toward the impeachment investigation.

“Our lives have been defined by national service,” they wrote in The Washington Post piece. The news had just broken of Trump’s attempt to extort Ukraine into investigating the Bidens. “Everything we do harks back to our oaths to defend the country,” they said. "These new allegations are a threat to all we have sworn to protect. We must preserve the checks and balances envisioned by the Founders and restore the trust of the American people in our government.”

All seven were from districts where their election had flipped the seat from red to blue and could easily flip it back again. They knew that, which is why their words and their act of political courage carried such weight.

Another of the Gang of Seven was Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, former CIA analyst and undersecretary of defense, who this month led the fight for the War Powers Resolution in the wake of Trump’s approval of the killing of an Iranian general on Iraqi soil. The House-passed resolution is expected to win approval in the Senate as well.

“We just need more people in Washington willing to stand up to this president,” Moulton said.

So on the day the articles of impeachment were walked into the Senate, Moulton announced the latest crop of Serve America PAC recruits for the class of 2020 — nine candidates for the House (from Texas, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Minnesota, New York, and Ohio) and three for Senate.

They include folks like Gina Ortiz Jones, making her second run in the San Antonio-based Texas 23rd District. The Boston University grad and Air Force intelligence officer lost her 2018 bid to defeat Republican Representative Will Hurd by a few hundred votes, which probably contributed to Hurd’s decision to retire at the end of his current term. But the largely Hispanic district is still rated a toss-up.

Among those getting Serve America backing on the Senate side is Michael Franken, vying to unseat Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa. He retired from the Navy with the rank of vice admiral, served in a multinational task force in the Persian Gulf, in the office of the secretary of defense, and on the staff of the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy.

None is a career politician, none is “typical.” But “typical” isn’t what the times demand.

“No president in history has done so much damage to our Constitution and to our values as this one,” Moulton said.

It will take a Congress made up of women and men of uncommon courage in the years ahead to undo that damage. Luckily there are such people. Keeping people like Crow and Slotkin in the House and getting more like them elected is the job ahead.

Rachelle Cohen can be reached at Rachelle.cohen@Globe.com.