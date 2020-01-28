LeBron James has broken his silence on Kobe Bryant’s death with a touching Instagram tribute in which James promises to continue the former Los Angeles Lakers legend’s legacy.

“I’m not ready but here we go,” James began. “Man [I’m] sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”

“My heart goes out to Vanessa and the kids," he continued. "I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this [expletive] on my back and keep it going! I got US here!”