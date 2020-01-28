LeBron James has broken his silence on Kobe Bryant’s death with a touching Instagram tribute in which James promises to continue the former Los Angeles Lakers legend’s legacy.
“I’m not ready but here we go,” James began. “Man [I’m] sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”
“My heart goes out to Vanessa and the kids," he continued. "I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this [expletive] on my back and keep it going! I got US here!”
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
In his post, James mentioned speaking to Bryant on Sunday morning before the Lakers left Philadelphia, where they played the 76ers.
Bryant was at the Wells Fargo Center Saturday night to watch James pass him for the No. 3 spot on the all-time scoring list with 33,644 points.
In his last social media posts, Bryant congratulated James for reaching the milestone.
Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020
James and Bryant played together on Team USA but had competed against each other for years in the NBA.
The Lakers’ Tuesday game against the Clippers was postponed due to Bryant’s death.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed Monday morning in a helicopter crash amid foggy conditions in Calabasas, Calif.
