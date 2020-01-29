Every year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces its award nominees (drum roll, please), and every year oversights, omissions, and you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me’s abound (cue the cat-calls).

Julianne Moore (“Gloria Bell”)

She had two strikes against her, Academy-wise. Sebastián Lelio’s film came out in March (voters have notoriously short memories), and Moore’s seemingly effortless performance as the title character, a divorced insurance worker in Los Angeles, was about as histrionic and showy as the woman she was playing. Which is to say, not at all. Instead, it was relaxed, assured, and wonderfully open. It was a performance dedicated to the principle of “Hey, look at her” rather than “Hey, look at me.” One guess which pronoun the Academy prefers.

Advertisement

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube.

Christian Bale in "Ford v Ferrari." Merrick Morton

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

The stars of this auto-racing epic are the editors and sound guys, all of whom are nominated. So, yes, sure, the Academy can get things right. The prominence of such expert vroom-vroom does tend to put acting in the backseat. Yet Matt Damon (as car designer Carroll Shelby), Tracy Letts (as Henry Ford II), and Caitriona Balfe (as the wife of racer Ken Miles) hold their own — and Bale, as Miles, really does. Any short-list of the best actors working today has to include his name. How he turns a character who as written is a steering-wheel action hero into someone notably complex and vivid shows why.

Annette Bening as Senator Dianne Feinstein in "The Report." Atsushi Nishijima/Handout

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Academy voters have a thing for real-life roles. Of the 20 acting nominees, no fewer than nine play characters based on actual people. (You could even argue it’s 10, since Antonio Banderas, in “Pain and Glory,” is playing his director, Pedro Almodóvar, in all but name.) This makes Bening’s absence from the supporting-actress category all the odder. Playing US Senator Dianne Feinstein, Bening very quickly makes you forget that rather than the senior senator from California there’s an actress under that wig and behind those glasses. Understatement and authority is a hard combination to pull off, but pull it off is what Bening does.

Advertisement

Available on Amazon Prime.

Brad Pitt in "Ad Astra." Francois Duhamel

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Ad Astra”

All five nominees in this category are outstanding: Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”; Lawrence Sher, “Joker”; Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”; Roger Deakins, “1917”; Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood”). But Hoyte van Hoytema’s work was no less outstanding — and maybe a little more? No one does chilly futuristic gleam as well as van Hoytema (“Her,” “Interstellar”). It doesn’t matter whether we’re in space, on the moon, in a spacecraft, on Mars, or somewhere above Neptune: “Ad Astra” looks great, with impressively subtle variations on the literally unearthly light of each of those settings.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube.

A scene from "Apollo 11." Courtesy of NEON CNN FILMS

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

“Apollo 11”

Like Moore, this account of the first manned landing on the moon had two strikes against it. It came out almost a year ago. And its subject is an event that happened half a century ago. The Academy likes its documentaries topical and, ideally, with a social conscience. Two of this year’s nominees are about the Syrian civil war (“The Cave,” “For Sama"), and another is about representative government under threat in Brazil (“The Edge of Democracy”). Todd Douglas Miller’s film draws on never-before-seen NASA footage to give an almost-overpowering presentation of an astonishing achievement.

Advertisement

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.

Lakeith Stanfield, Noah Segan, and Daniel Craig in "Knives Out." Claire Folger

PICTURE

“Knives Out”

If the Academy likes topicality and a social conscience in its documentaries, it really dislikes comedy in the best picture category. Apparently, laughter isn’t deemed . . . serious enough. True, “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit” have their comic moments; but comedies they are not. Even on those rare occasions when a comedy has made the best-picture cut (“Tootsie,” let’s say, in 1983), it’s sure to lose (to “Gandhi”). So it’s no surprise that Rian Johnson’s marvelous sendup of the whodunit wasn’t nominated — not a surprise, but still disappointing.

Beanie Feldstein (left) and Kaitlyn Dever in "Booksmart." Annapurna Pictures

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

“Booksmart”

The Academy tends to be more open to comedies in the screenwriting categories, but not by much. Johnson did get nominated for “Knives Out.” But open is a relative term. As a compendium of very funny jokes, shrewd social observation, and expert construction, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, and Katie Silberman’s work on “Booksmart” is hard to beat. Except with the Academy. “Nobody knows we’re fun,” Beanie Feldstein’s Molly laments to her best friend, Amy (Kaitlyn Dever). Maybe knowing they’re fun is precisely the problem, nomination-wise.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.