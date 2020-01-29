A Western tanager continued at a feeder on Oriole Lane in Sandwich. Elsewhere in Sandwich a king eider and a white-crowned sparrow were at Scusset Beach.

Recent sightings (through Jan. 21) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A male tufted duck continued among a raft of scaup on Long Pond in Harwich/Brewster, along with two even more rare recent finds — a female tufted duck and a hybrid tufted duck/scaup. Also on the pond were a Barrow’s goldeneye, 880 greater scaup, and 165 lesser scaup.

The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown with at least five other black guillemots, 3 razorbills, 5 dovekies, and a purple sandpiper.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 2 short-eared owls, a great horned owl sitting out in the dunes, 1,400 razorbills, 39 dovekies, 57 common murres, a thick-billed murre, 3 black guillemots, 18 Iceland gulls, a Northern shrike, a Lapland longspur, 120 snow buntings, and 60 horned larks.

Other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Mashpee, 3 blue-winged teal at Mill Pond in West Barnstable, a continuing black-headed gull in Hyannis, 6 chipping sparrows in Barnstable, and American bitterns in Eastham and North Truro.

