How is it that “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has managed to last 10 seasons without succumbing to the lifelessness that afflicts so many other long-running comedies? Of course the HBO show, which returned a few weeks ago, is not as fresh as it once was, back when Larry David’s insults and obsessions were still surprising in their intensity. I wouldn’t argue that it’s still a top series. But watching the new episodes isn’t nearly the same as watching the new episodes of “Will & Grace,” currently stumbling through its 11th (and final) season.

Part of the reason “Curb” is still watchable — to me; I know others find it irredeemably over-the-hill — has to do with the fact that its 10 seasons have been released slowly, across 20 years. The longer-than-usual breaks in between, sometimes two or more years long, have helped cultivate a desire for more. And since the show premiered in 2000, it has never gone above 10 episodes per season. There certainly has been plenty of repetition — of plots, of interpersonal dynamics — and yet, the repetition seems less like creative water-treading and more like a reflection of Larry’s obsessive and perseverating nature.