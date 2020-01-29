How is it that “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has managed to last 10 seasons without succumbing to the lifelessness that afflicts so many other long-running comedies? Of course the HBO show, which returned a few weeks ago, is not as fresh as it once was, back when Larry David’s insults and obsessions were still surprising in their intensity. I wouldn’t argue that it’s still a top series. But watching the new episodes isn’t nearly the same as watching the new episodes of “Will & Grace,” currently stumbling through its 11th (and final) season.
Part of the reason “Curb” is still watchable — to me; I know others find it irredeemably over-the-hill — has to do with the fact that its 10 seasons have been released slowly, across 20 years. The longer-than-usual breaks in between, sometimes two or more years long, have helped cultivate a desire for more. And since the show premiered in 2000, it has never gone above 10 episodes per season. There certainly has been plenty of repetition — of plots, of interpersonal dynamics — and yet, the repetition seems less like creative water-treading and more like a reflection of Larry’s obsessive and perseverating nature.
Advertisement
Another reason the show still feels like it has a bit of life in it: The improv quality of the dialogue. You can sense that the actors are still having a good time playing off one another, doing “Seinfeld” unscripted. You don’t detect pained expressions behind the performers’ smiles, that suggest they’re wincing a little inside from the mustiness of the jokes that have been written for them. Meanwhile, even with the looseness of the scenes, David still knows how to guide the larger storylines to a climax — or, more often, a collision.
David has also refused to soften up his Larry character over the years. The guy is still a creep, putting on a MAGA hat in order to avoid chitchatting with LA friends in public, or mansplaining about fetuses to pregnant women. Fortunately for us, he remains the god of micro-aggressions.
Advertisement
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.