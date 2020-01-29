The deal values Barstool Sports at about $450 million. It also provides for Penn National to up its stake in Barstool Sports to 50 percent in three years for an additional payment of about $62 million.

Penn National said Wednesday morning that it has agreed to pay about $163 million for a 36 percent stake in Barstool Sports. The move comes as many gambling companies are looking for ways to get into sports media, which they see as a way to attract young customers in the growing sports gambling industry.

Barstool Sports, a popular media brand that has sometimes been criticized for its personalities’ crass commentary, is selling a stake in itself to Penn National Gaming, the large gambling company that operates Plainridge Park casino in Plainville.

"With 66 million monthly unique visitors, we believe the significant reach of Barstool Sports and loyalty of its audience will lead to meaningful reductions in customer acquisition and promotional costs for our sports betting and online products, significantly enhancing profitability and driving value for our shareholders,” Penn National chief executive Jay Snowden said in a statement.

Sports betting remains illegal in Massachusetts, as lawmakers debate proposals to legalize it at the urging of Governor Charlie Baker.

The deal follows other media-betting partnerships, including an online sports-wagering venture that Fox Corp. launched with the parent of PokerStars, and ESPN’s partnership with Caesars Entertainment Corp. to open a TV studio for betting fans in the Linq casino in Las Vegas.

The sale also represents a profitable partial exit from Barstool for Hollywood executive and investor Peter Chernin, who acquired a majority stake in the business in 2016. Entities affiliated with his Chernin Group will own 36% of Barstool after the deal, with the remaining 28% held by Barstool employees.

Barstool was founded in Massachusetts in 2003 by Dave Portnoy, a blogger who remains involved. The company has expanded recently into podcasting.

In late 2017, ESPN canceled a show hosted by some the site’s personalities following social-media complaints that Barstool’s content was insulting to women. The site has a daily feature with photos of a scantily clad woman, and in the past rated the attractiveness of teachers who were charged with having sex with their students.

The company recently reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board to delete tweets in which Portnoy threatened to fire people who talked to union activists.

The deal is expected to close during the next few months.

Material from Bloomberg was used in this report.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.