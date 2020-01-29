The barrage of headlines about the infection — at least 106 people dead in China, cases reported in more than 15 countries — has caused deep concern, not only among health officials, but also investors. On Monday, US stocks had their worst day since October as fear mounted that the mysterious virus would weaken an already struggling Chinese economy, with the fallout hitting the rest of Asia, Europe,, and the United States.

When it comes to China, the coronavirus, which has created a public health emergency in the world’s most populous country, may not actually be the biggest threat to the US economy. No, that honor still belongs to the Trump administration’s testy trade relationship with Beijing.

But even as the number of infections in China had nearly doubled to more than 4,500 by Tuesday, investors took a deep breath and decided that any impact to the global economy would probably be manageable and short-lived. Stocks rebounded, and safe-haven investments such as gold and US Treasuries gave back some of their previous gains.

“I think this amounts to a nothing burger,” said Robert Ross, professor of political science and a China expert at Boston College. “The death rate for this virus is far lower than it is for the flu in US.”

Ross, who was in China during the SARS outbreak in 2003, said the government in Beijing is often slow to react to a crisis, but when it finally does, it shifts into a frenzied “mobilization” mode that could exaggerate the actual danger.

“The Chinese go from 0 to 100,” he said. “Everyone gets mobilized to carry out a policy. That’s what we are seeing now — building new hospitals, shutting down Wuhan, testing for fever.”

Wuhan is where the new virus emerged. A city in the central province of Hubei, with a population of more than 11 million, it has essentially been locked down, as have 16 other cities in the province, according to the Associated Press. US health officials said the risk to Americans is low, even as they increased their checks of international travelers coming into the country.

It’s been just two weeks since President Trump signed a trade truce with China, pausing a standoff that business executives and economists considered the top threat to US economic growth. The retaliatory tariffs imposed by China hurt a range of US industries, including electronics, clothing and footwear, retail, soybean and cranberry farmers, and lobster exporters.

The pact, the first phase of what the Trump administration hopes will be a sweeping realignment of the US-China trade relationship, was greeted with another rally in stock prices to new highs. But key details of the truce have not been disclosed, and US-China relations have always been volatile and could take a turn for the worse at any time.

Still, it was the medical news out of China that caused markets to wobble.

The big drop came Monday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 index shedding 1.6 percent. Companies with strong ties to China, including Massachusetts-based IPG Photonics and Skyworks Solutions, were particularly hard hit.

Investors worried the shutdown of Chinese factories and transportation networks would disrupt the supply chains that US companies rely on, while curbing Chinese demand for US products.

Those fears are not unfounded, said Michael Klein, a professor of international economic affairs at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

“I think it could have an effect by chilling the Chinese economy, which was on pretty weak legs to begin with,” Klein said. “If this weakens Chinese GDP, that could have spillover effects.”

The International Monetary Fund on Monday forecast that China’s economy would expand by 6 percent in 2020, down from growth of 6.1 percent in 2019. That forecast could prove too rosy if the current crisis deepens significantly.

Luke Tilley,chief economist at the investment firm Wilmington Trust, in Delaware, is expecting China’s economy to take a hit.

“But it’s more of a shift from one quarter to the next,” Tilley said, rather than a drawn-out downturn.

Tilley said Wilmington Trust’s investment committee decided that the potential impact from the virus outbreak didn’t warrant a change in its long-term strategy.

Similar discussions were taking place across Wall Street, and many investors came to a similar conclusion.

The S&P 500 gained 1 percent to 3,276, bringing it to within 50 points of its record high on Jan. 20.Chip makers and other tech companies caught up in the China crunch paved the way, along with casino operators and airlines.

The likelihood of this coronavirus becoming a global epidemic is small, said Ross, the BC professor.

“The bigger fear,” he said, “is that this becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy,” with government warnings prompting businesses to hunker down and consumers to hold off on spending.

