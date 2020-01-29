“We are deeply saddened by the death of a patient in our Catalyst 2 trial," Martin Driscoll, president and chief executive of Spring Bank, said of the clinical trial of an experimental drug called inarigivir soproxil. “Because we are guided by an overriding interest in protecting patients, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the further development of inarigivir for the treatment of HBV at Spring Bank.”

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, a Hopkinton biotech, said Wednesday that it was abandoning efforts to develop a drug to treat hepatitis B as a result of “unexpected serious adverse events,” including a patient’s death in a mid-stage clinical trial.

Spring Bank said it will not pursue further research into the treatment of hepatitis B, but will continue to focus on developing drugs for diseases with high unmet needs. Those include medicines that seek to use the body’s immune response to fight cancer and drugs for inflammation.

The announcement didn’t come as a total surprise. The day after Christmas, the biotech said it had stopped dosing and enrolling patients in the trial after detecting potential liver injury in three patients. The patients were among nearly 100 who had received 400 milligrams of inarigivir.

Spring Bank went public in 2016 and trades on the Nasdaq exchange. The company’s shares plunged more than 23 percent when the market opened Wednesday.

Gilead Sciences, the large California-based biotech, signed deals in 2015 and 2017 with Spring Bank to collaborate on potential hepatitis B treatments.

