Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. had issues imprinting the candies when it produced first batch of Sweethearts since acquiring the brand from New England Confectionery Co. in 2018.

Although usually printed with helpful phrases, such as “be mine” or “cutie pie,” many of the little hearts will be blank this year.

You may want to start thinking about what to say to your special someone on Valentine’s Day because Sweethearts, the heart-shaped candy, won’t offer much inspiration.

Spangler, which also makes Dum Dums lollipops and the orange Circus Peanuts, bought the 118-year-old brand after Revere-based Necco abruptly shut down.

Moving production operations from Massachusetts to a facility in Mexico took about a year — which is why Spangler didn’t produce Sweethearts for Valentine’s Day last year.

“We had to go into Necco’s shuttered factory in Revere, dismantle the equipment and move it — 60 truckloads worth,” Diana Moore Eschhofen, a spokeswoman for Spangler, said in a statement. “Some of the equipment was so large we had to take it out through the roof by crane.”

She also said Spangler knew Necco’s Sweethearts printer was unreliable, so the company invested in new equipment.

“The new printer worked great, but it was accidentally damaged during production,” she said. “We know this will be disappointing for our fans — it’s disappointing for us, too — but we knew it was important to get the candy on store shelves to avoid another Valentine’s Day without Sweethearts.”

The candy, some of it wordless, will be available in limited quantities at major nationwide drugstores such as CVS and Walgreens this year.

A review of 10 Sweethearts boxes by candy wholesaler Candystore.com found that only 3 percent of the candies had complete phrases on them.

“From a printing perspective, they are a little bit of a mess,” said Ben George, a spokesman for Candystore. “Sixty-five percent of the ones we looked at were completely blank, and few of them look like an attempt was made, but not executed well at all.”

While consumers might not find endearing messages on their Sweetheart candies, they will find two flavors that Spangler’s is bringing back: banana and wintergreen.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.