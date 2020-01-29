While other parts of South Beach are thick with tourists, SoFi is an actual neighborhood. It’s a low key area with a beautiful, quiet beach, an uncluttered boardwalk, good restaurants, and now a growing number of hotel options. A pair of hoteliers from Argentina have set their sights on SoFi and by the end of 2020 will have opened their third hotel here.

MIAMI BEACH — The SoFi neighborhood of Miami Beach — that’s South of Fifth Street for those not in the know — is minutes from mainstays such as Lincoln Road, Collins Avenue, and the Art Deco District, but it feels like a universe away.

Advertisement

Diego Colmenero and Charlie Porchetto came to Miami from Argentina in 2016 to open the Meridian Hotel, and never left. At the end of 2019 they opened the Euclid Hotel, just a few doors down from the Meridian. This year they’ll open the Fifth Hotel, across the street. With their hotels and accompanying bars and restaurants, the pair are essentially creating a new hospitality district in SoFi.

Charlie Porchetto (left) and Diego Colmenero, the founders of Ubanica Hotels. The two men are transforming the SoFi area of South Beach. Urbanica (custom credit)/Handout

Colmenero and Porchetto’s venues are elegant and breezy. It’s high design without the pretense. It’s also a good deal. Rooms are generally under $200 a night at the Euclid, depending on the time of year you book and demand. At the Meridian you can find a room under $150 a night, again depending on the season. The rooms are unfussy and comfortable. I tried both the Meridian and the Euclid, and although each has its own character, what they share is a simple tropical sophistication. It’s Buenos Aires by way of Miami, after a detour in New York.

A room in the Euclid Hotel in Miami. Urbanica/Handout

But perhaps the main appeal of the duo’s brand, which they call Urbanica, is that it allows you to experience a down-to-earth part of Miami. As someone who has spent a lot of time here, “down to earth” and “Miami” are two words I never thought I would type in the same sentence.

Advertisement

“We were actually looking for something in Miami Beach, but we fell in love with this particular area,” said Porchetto. “These two blocks have a neighborhood feel. They’re out of the typical tourist corridor.”

The lobby of the Meridian Hotel in Miami. Daniela Spector

Their first hotel here, the Meridian, is housed in what was an abandoned 1930s Art Deco era building. It’s now a 71-room hotel that has an Italian market in the lobby that also serves sandwiches. There’s a pool that can be used by guests of both hotels. Because the hotels are within walking distance of the beach (they’re not actually on the beach), they offer beach chairs and towels that guests can borrow.

The Meridian also has a bar called Mini Bar, which takes its name quite literally. Bartenders mix your cocktail, and then give you a tiny bottle of booze — the kind you would find in a mini bar — to complete your drink. A short walk away is the Euclid Hotel, which has 30 rooms and a South American restaurant called Orilla.

“We are trying to give our guests some type of local experience with these properties,” Colmenero said. “I also think the area is growing with us. There are five or six new restaurants that have opened in the neighborhood over the past few years. And when we open the Fifth Hotel this year, we’ll be introducing an Italian restaurant to the mix.”

Advertisement

It’s not just Colmenero and Porchetto’s hotels that are drawing people to South of Fifth. The tiny bar Scapegoat makes beautiful cocktails, South Pointe Tavern has the largest selection of whiskeys and tequilas on South Beach, Fratelli La Bufala makes some of the best Neapolitan pizza in Miami, and Santorini by Georgios not only serves excellent Greek food, it also has its own private beach club.

I’m reticent to share any more about SoFi because I like this neighborhood just the way it is. I want people to know about it, but not too many people. Let’s hope the rowdier throngs stay up the road so South of Fifth can maintain its laid-back charm.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.