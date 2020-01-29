The devastation through the upper and mid-Keys in the fall of 2017 was sobering. I drove down on a warm, sunny afternoon, but the weather was the only pleasant part of the drive. Trees were either uprooted or stripped bare of their leaves. Gas stations and businesses had lost their roofs, billboards were gone, and all along the road were piles of boats, RVs, and mountains of refrigerators. More than 4,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. The only thing that seemed to survive was the stunning turquoise sea.

MARATHON, Fla. — About a month after Hurricane Irma blew through the Florida Keys, I drove from Ft. Lauderdale to Key West on a fact finding mission to learn if Key West had survived the storm. Given the Category Four fury of Irma, it did remarkably well, but the other Keys did not.

Two-and-a-half years later, there are few traces of that devastation.

What’s sprung up in its place is something new for this stretch of Route 1. It’s a bit early and probably hyperbolic to say, but the upper- and mid-Keys have gone upscale. From Key Largo to Marathon there are resorts opening with credit card busting price tags ranging from $300 to to $1,300 a night. Not too shabby for an area that not so long ago was where you stopped for shells and three-for-$10 T-shirts.

Don’t fear, there’s still plenty of kitsch in the Keys. But as I watched the sunset at Isla Bella Beach Resort on a recent warm and breezy evening, I wasn’t missing the fried seafood joints or the rowdy tiki bars. OK, I might have been missing them a little bit. As the sun disappeared behind the ocean and painted the sky an impossible shade of orange, I realized it was perhaps the most civilized Florida Keys sunset I had ever observed.

It’s a logical move for developers to build in the upper- and mid-Keys. Sometimes the drive to Key West from Miami can feel endless, particularly when water views are obscured by Winn-Dixie and Arby’s. But getting behind the wheel for an hour or so to a luxury beach resort seems entirely reasonable. The climate here is as fine as any Caribbean island. It’s an attractive alternative to the beaches of Miami, as well.

I made Isla Bella my base camp for exploring the area’s new offerings. It sits on 24 acres, that, until Irma blew through, was an RV park. Now there are 199 guest rooms, five pools, an oceanside bar, an Italian restaurant, a market, and a small beach. I borrowed a bike and went over the Seven Mile Bridge and returned with wobbly, sore legs. I decided I deserved an afternoon in the pool, and maybe a cocktail.

A room at the Isla Bella Resort in Marathon, Fla. Isla Bella

The rooms have a vaguely Mediterranean vibe about them, but what’s most appealing is the view. When you’re in the Keys you want to see the water as much as possible. Well, you also want a comfortable bed and a swanky bathroom, but the view is key here. In true resort fashion, there are activities that happen all day long. The idea is that you don’t have to leave if you don’t want to. Stay at the small beach all day and play bingo all night.

Hilton also recently opened an upscale oceanfront resort in Key Largo called Baker’s Cay. The 13-acre property was undergoing a full renovation when Irma struck. Rather than rebuild, Hilton created Baker’s Cay, which opened last year. Baker’s Cay partnered with local environmental organizations to create eco-friendly guest programming as well as being the first resort in the Keys to join Reef Relief’s “Skip the Straw” campaign.

Isla Bella Beach Resort and Baker’s Cay are comfortable, beautiful places, but I wanted a glimpse at some true Keys luxury. The Bungalows in Key Largo is the only adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Keys, and at $1,300 per night, per couple, it’s probably one of the priciest. I have champagne tastes on a Diet Pepsi budget, so I couldn’t actually stay at the Bungalows, but I did the next best thing. I told the front desk clerk that I was getting married and touring properties to find an ideal place for my nuptials. I failed to mention that I’m already married. Don’t judge. I didn’t want her to know I was a reporter.

The Bungalows opened in 2018, suffered a fire a few months after opening, and reopened at the end of last year. The steep pricing includes pretty much anything you could want, such as all meals and drinks at multiple restaurants, cooking and mixology classes, hotel events like fish fries and pig roasts, and 24/7 golf cart transportation around the property.

I asked the bellman giving me a tour in the golf cart if customers come to the resort and remain on the property their entire stay.

“Mostly,” he said. “People like the feeling of seclusion here. But after a few days they usually will leave to go to one of the parks or shopping. Guests want luxury, but everyone eventually gets nostalgic for the old Keys.”

