Honestly, take your pick. I’m probably missing a few categories. Thanks to Spanish conquistadors, a late 19th century gilded age, and a healthy assortment of oddballs who passed through the city limits over the years, St. Augustine has a distinct personality. Actually, multiple personalities. Let’s just call it the Sybil of northern Florida and move on, shall we?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The beauty of St. Augustine is that it can be anything you want it to be. The city, which holds the distinction of being the oldest in the country, can be a history lesson, a tacky tourist trap, a beach getaway, a school field trip, a nature escape, or a nascent hipster haven.

Advertisement

I looked upon St. Augustine as an all-you-can-eat buffet of experiences. That’s not quite as easy as it sounds. While navigating the shoulder-to-shoulder tourists, T-shirt shops, and omnipresent buskers of St. George Street, I thought “Why on earth did I think this was a good idea?" But while consuming a waffle topped with marshmallow Fluff at a Jacques Cousteau-themed waffle and milkshake bar, I threw my arms around St. Augustine. Where have you been all my life Cousteau’s Waffle and Milkshake Bar?

But before we consume any more waffles (I may have had more than one), it’s time for the history lesson. Founded in 1565 by the Spanish conquistador Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, St. Augustine is the oldest continuously occupied settlement of European origin in the continental United States. San Juan actually lays claim to being the oldest city (1521), but it’s not in the continental United States, and Puerto Rico is a territory and not a state, so let’s not fret over details. Both cities have their charms. Everybody wins.

A T-shirt shop on St. George Street sells shirts reminding tourists that St. Augustine is the oldest city in the United States. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The strangest thing about St. Augustine is not the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum (shudder), but the idea that it has history that pre-dates the Pilgrims. The most obvious spot to find that history is the Castillo de San Marcos, which is a short walk from downtown. The large Spanish fortress protected and defended Spain’s claim to St. Augustine. It’s now a national monument and, at more than 315 years old, it’s also the oldest structure in the city. You can see the history in action every weekend as volunteers dressed up in period garb fire the fortress’s cannons at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., and at 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

With nautical history comes pirates, and pirates descended on St. Augustine like yellow jackets on a jar of orange marmalade. Naturally there’s a museum to honor this — the pirates, not the marmalade. Actually, I think there’s a museum for everything in St. Augustine. The St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum has some fascinating artifacts along with some truly terrifying and wonderfully schlocky mannequins. If you have kids, put it on your list, just cover their eyes when you walk through the gift shop, otherwise you’ll be subjected to a lot of begging.

The Fountain of Youth at Ponce de Leon's Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, Fla. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Aside from the fortress, I suspect St. Augustine’s other big draw is the Fountain of Youth, which is reputed to be discovered by Spanish explorer Ponce de León. A couple of quick things you should know before you make the drive (or take the trolley) to the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. First and foremost, don’t expect to leave looking younger. I drank from the fountain like a parched camel, and not a single gray hair disappeared. Instead the mannequins in the surrounding diorama — yes, more creepy mannequins — seemed to look at me with disapproving eyes that said “No amount of water can help you, you vain little queen.”

Advertisement

The other thing you should know is that there’s a good chance this fountain wasn’t actually the fountain that de León discovered. It’s an attraction that was made famous by one Luella “Diamond Lil” Day McConnell in 1904. I’m generally suspicious of anyone with the nickname Diamond Lil. However, near the fountain is a very real archeological site where artifacts from the original European settlers of the area have been found. Also, there’s a lovely boardwalk that extends over the water and lots of historical attractions.

Even the first hotel I stayed at, called the Collector Inn, has a history attached to it. It’s one hotel that’s made up of nine historic homes that were owned by Kenneth Worcester Dow. He bought them to store his art collection. Technically it should be called the Hoarder Inn, but I suspect the Collector has a better ring to it. It’s a beautiful property with fire pits, a bar, and a pool.

The Lightner Museum at night in St. Augustine, Fla. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

One of things I loved about St. Augustine was its unconventional museums. The Lightner Museum, housed in the former Alcazar Hotel, is filled with bits and bobs ranging from a collection of old irons, glassware, fine art, and taxidermies. The day I visited I arrived just in time for a demonstration of old musical instruments and other melodic contraptions. The building itself, built by railroad magnate Henry Flagler, is a wonderful curiosity. When it opened in 1888, the hotel included world’s largest indoor swimming pool, sulfur baths, a steam room, massage parlor, a gymnasium, and a bowling alley.

Advertisement

Flagler also built the Hotel Ponce de León. Both hotels were part of St. Augustine’s 1890s moment, when it was vying to become the Newport of the South. Moneyed Northerners arrived by train to winter in St. Augustine. The Ponce de León is now part of Flagler College, but tours are available. It’s worth touring to see the 79 Tiffany stained glass windows and hand-painted murals in the dining hall.

But man can’t survive on museums and waffles alone. Thankfully. St. Augustine has an insane number of restaurants and bars. I’m almost tempted to use trite phrase that it “punches above its weight” in culinary offerings, but I’ll save you weird boxing metaphors and get to the goods. I was thoroughly charmed by The Floridian, which describes its menu as “a synthesis of down-home Southern comfort foods and lighter, healthier, vibrant, and creative dishes with many vegetarian offerings.”

I spent an intoxicating (re: drunken) night at Ice Plant, a former 1920s ice factory which is now a restaurant and bar. It’s a massive space with a menu split between intriguing seafood offerings and Southern comfort food, such as skillet fried chicken and hoecakes. The cocktail program here is worth a visit alone. Talented bartenders expertly chop away at ice to make sure your drink has the right amount of chill.

Advertisement

A grilled cheese sandwich at Sarbez! Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

I started grilling bartenders at Ice Plant for recommendations of other eateries, and they pointed me in the direction of Sarbez!, which is near St. Augustine Beach. Sarbez! may not be everybody’s mug of root beer, but it was definitely speaking to me at all levels. Its menu has nearly 20 varieties of grilled cheese (mine had apples, caramelized onions, and gobs of cheddar) and craft beer. But here’s where it gets good: Sarbez! is chockablock with arcade games. I played pinball until my thumbs were numb, and then went back to the restaurant and listened to a playlist that included Charles Aznavour and Robbie Williams. This place had everything.

Sarbez! placed me conveniently at the beach. Halfway through my stay I changed hotels to see what the coast had to offer. I stayed at the Guy Harvey Resort, which was on the beach and shockingly inexpensive at $150 a night. The hotel looked recently renovated and lead directly to a white sand beach. I was surprised to see that St. Augustine Beach and its environs were sleepy. It made for a nice contrast from the bustle of the main town.

This was where I could enjoy a bit of nature. Nearby Anastasia State Park offers 1,600 acres of beach and wildlife. I took to the trails and attempted to work off the grilled cheese that affixed itself to my midsection. I found a bonus workout at the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum. I walked the 219 steps to the top of the St. Augustine Lighthouse an enjoyed panoramic views.

The St. Augustine Lighthouse Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

On my last night in the city, I made two important discoveries. First is that there’s a shop that serves really good Australian meat pies called The Kookaburra. There are five locations in St. Augustine, so chances are you’ll find it easily. Perhaps slightly more important is that I learned the people of St. Augustine really like Christmas lights. Like, really, really like them. Every year from the end of November to the beginning of February, the city holds a celebration called Nights of Lights where everything is lit up like, well, a Christmas tree. The historic buildings look especially beautiful. I visited after the holidays and I loved the fact that St. Augustine was still in a celebratory mood.

When I was briefly in Jacksonville at the start of my trip (there are no direct flights from Boston to St. Augustine), I asked someone at the airport what I should do in St. Augustine. The only suggestion he could offer was Ripley’s Believe It or Not! I’m happy and thankful to report that there’s much more to St. Augustine than Ripley’s.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.