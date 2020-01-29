Even though you’re disappointed our team won’t kick off at the Super Bowl this year, you can still be a good sport and host a party to watch the game. You’ll need fare that’s more comforting than usual. The North End restaurant Tony & Elaine’s, whose decor and menu evoke the neighborhood’s old-school eateries of the 1970s, recently introduced a catering menu and a game-day package. Restaurateur Nick Frattaroli opened the place two years ago and named it after his parents, who were servers in the North End for years at his uncle’s Hanover Street restaurant, Lucia. Football meets meatballs (the restaurant won an award for the best in the neighborhood), as well as thick, stretchy mozzarella sticks, cheese-laden garlic bread, and fontina-stuffed arancini with marinara, to get the party started (to serve 10, $100; to serve 20, $200). There’s more: subs, 18 or 36 inches long, loaded with Italian meats and cheese, and other fillings (up to $44); and entrees, such as chicken, eggplant, or veal Parmesan; house-made spaghetti and meatballs; rigatoni Bolognese and shrimp scampi (half pans and full pans, $50 to $160). To place game-day orders (at least 24 hours in advance), and for the full menu and details about pickup or delivery, go to www.tonyandelaines.com/catering-menu, or call 617-580-0321. The restaurant says Tony intends to deliver select catering orders in the Boston area. Don’t be surprised if he shows up at your door.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND