The 2020 Academy Awards may not have a host, just like last year. But there will still be plenty of stars who take the stage to present at the Feb. 9 ceremony, including Cambridge native Mindy Kaling.

Kaling, whose film “Late Night” missed out on any Oscar love despite being nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress (Emma Thompson), will join Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Kristen Wiig as a presenter at the 92nd Academy Awards.