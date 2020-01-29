Easy to make and tasty to eat, Brazi Bites are little Brazilian cheese breads ($4.99 for a bag of 18, $11 for a bag of 62) that are puffy mouthfuls of warm comfort food. From freezer bag to 20 minutes on a baking sheet in the oven, they emerge fresh, savory, and light. Excellent as a freezer staple, they can serve as a quick party appetizer, game-day/after-school snack, or accompaniment to any meal — the Cheddar & Parmesan Bites are a delicious complement to a steaming bowl of spicy chili. Latin-inspired and naturally gluten-free, they come in three cheesy flavors plus a new dessert style (Cinnamon Churo). Available online at www.amazon.com as well as at a variety of local markets, including Star, Wegman’s, Whole Foods, and Costco.

KAREN CAMPBELL