The Salad Sling.

Jill Visit of Austin, Texas, believes everyone is annoyed by their salad spinner. “You just don’t have room for it in your cabinet, and it’s a pain getting it off the top shelf,” the marketing executive and former creative director for Whole Foods said. After several years of exploration and trial and error, she resolved the dilemma. She created the Salad Sling, a triple-layer, 30-inch square towel made of ultra-absorbent microfiber ($19). Lay the sling flat on the counter and arrange the washed greens in the center. Gather up the handles to form a pouch and swing it around vigorously a few times. Centrifugal force pulls the moisture away from the leaves and into the fabric. The inner layer acts as a waterproof barrier, drying lettuce, spinach, kale, or any greens in seconds. It’s fun to use with kids. “If it helps to get them to eat the salad, that’s a bonus,” says the inventor. You can toss it in the washing machine and dryer. It’s cheaper and easier to store than a spinner. Visit often receives videos of people handling the sling like a lasso or dancing around the kitchen while “slinging.” “Everyone using it is smiling,” she says. Available at saladsling.com.