Kenneth Watt, 77, who lives on Vindale Road, was taken into custody and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

At 5:42 p.m. Hooksett police officers were dispatched to the area of Vindale Road and Matthew Road for a report of multiple reports of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene and determined that the shooting “stemmed from a verbal argument between two males that reside next to each other," police said in a statement.

A 77-year-old man in Hooksett N.H. allegedly shot his next-door neighbor Tuesday because he was angry that the neighbor’s pit bull went onto his property, police said.

Advertisement

According to court records, Watt allegedly shot his 41-year-old neighbor in the arm with a handgun. Watt told police that his wife had gone outside to smoke a cigarette and he heard her yelling at the neighbor to get his pit bull off their property. Watt then grabbed his handgun, which he stated “was not a smart idea,” and headed outside, records show.

Watt told police that he told his neighbor that if he saw his dog in the yard again, he would shoot it. Watt said the neighbor went into his house and put the dog away and then came back outside “ranting and raving,” records show.

“Watt said he meant to shoot at him but did not mean to hit him,” court records state. Watt told police that he took two shots at his neighbor, and fired the second shot as fired as his neighbor was running away. Watt said after the neighbor fell to the ground, he walked up to him and said something like “leave us alone,” and “quit the fireworks,” and other things that he couldn’t recall, according to court records.

When police interviewed the victim at the hospital, they asked him what Watt said to him when he was on the ground after he was shot. The neighbor said Watt stood above him with the gun in his hand and “he told me he was going to shoot me in the head,” according to the court records.

Advertisement

Court records state that the neighbor received a gunshot wound to his forearm.

Police said Watt is being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections on charges of first degree assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

“Detectives remain in contact with the victim and the investigation is still ongoing,” police said in the statement.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.