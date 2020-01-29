But Lynch had apparently collected that pension at the same time he was earning a new salary as assistant director of real estate at the Economic Development Industrial Corporation, possibly in violation of state laws governing government pension benefits. He was receiving a $134,000 yearly salary until he stepped down in August, amid the bribery investigation.

John M. Lynch, who worked for the city’s Department of Neighborhood Development for more than 30 years, had begun collecting a pension after retiring from that department in August 2016.

A former longtime city employee who was sentenced last week to 40 months in federal prison for bribery faces new scrutiny over his pension.

Advertisement

Now, the Boston Retirement System is poised to review whether Lynch must forfeit his pension for being convicted of a crime, and whether he had been double-dipping in collecting a public pension and a new salary from a government employer at the same time.

“The board will examine in a hearing whether or not Mr. Lynch is subject to a pension forfeiture . . . and specifically whether or not the conviction was related to his officer position,” said Timothy J. Smyth, executive officer for the retirement system, which has a board that operates independent of City Hall.

Smyth would not comment directly on Lynch’s case, noting the pending hearing, which has not yet been scheduled. But he said the board would look into the possibility, first reported by WBUR, that Lynch had been double-dipping in collecting both a pension and a salary in violation of state laws.

“That’s something we will look at as well,” Smyth said. “He has due process rights, and we will get to a fair hearing.”

Under state law, retirees who receive a public pension can work again in the public sector, but there are limitations. In the first year after retirement, their total government-based income — their pension collections combined with their new salary — cannot exceed the amount of their old salary. After the first year, the combination of the new salary and the pension collections can rise to no more than $15,000 above the amount of the old salary.

Advertisement

Lynch’s new salary alone was above the amount of his old salary.

Smyth would not say whether the retirement board could seek to retroactively recoup any over-payments to Lynch, saying the case remains under review.

One legal issue is a question of whether Lynch’s new employer, — the Economic Development Industrial Corporation, a division of the Boston Planning & Development Agency — constitutes a government employer. The BPDA is considered a quasi-city agency. After retiring from the city, Lynch’s duties mainly entailed overseeing a maintenance crew at the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park.

Lynch could not be reached for comment, and it was not immediately clear if he is being represented by a lawyer before the pension board. In court documents, his criminal defense lawyer suggested that Lynch recognized his pension would be subjected to forfeiture. His social security benefits will also be suspended while he is in prison, his attorney Hank Brennan said in court records.

Lynch, 67, was ordered by a federal judge last week to report to a federal prison by April 15 to serve a 40-month term after pleading guilty to bribery and tax fraud. He had confessed that he took a $50,000 bribe to help a developer secure a favorable vote from the city Zoning Board of Appeal in 2017, by persuading a board member to vote in favor of a permit extension for the developer.

Advertisement

The allegation rocked City Hall, and authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

On Sept. 5, after Lynch pleaded guilty, he received a letter from the city retirement board alerting him that his pension payments will come under review.

“As a member of the Boston Retirement System, you should be aware that if you are convicted of a crime related to your office or position, you shall forfeit your right to a retirement allowance,” the letter stated.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.