Bill Hobbs had never rowed competitively until he made the freshman crew team at Harvard University.

But he quickly became an integral part of a legendary team dubbed “the brothers and the others” because it included two brother combinations – Bill and Fritz Hobbs, and Cleve and Mike Livingston.

At the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Mr. Hobbs was part of the US men’s eight that won the silver medal, holding off the East German crew by six-100ths of a second.

“More impressive than his great rowing skills was that Bill had the sunniest disposition of anyone I ever met,” said Paul Hoffman, the team’s coxswain. “He made everyone around him feel better. He was the Pied Piper of our crew.”

Advertisement

Mr. Hobbs, whose close bond with those teammates lasted more than 50 years, died in his South Dartmouth home on Jan. 4 of mesothelioma. He was 70 and an executive with Highroad Capital Partners, based in New York City.

In the decades after the Olympics, the teammates formed the Alte Achter club (“old eight” in German) and competed for 40 more years in the Head of the Charles Regatta, where they still gather.

After the 2012 regatta, the 40th anniversary of winning their Olympic silver medal, Mr. Hobbs joked that the aging Alte Achter boys had managed yet another impressive feat. “We passed a boat,” he boasted to the Globe.

His prime rowing years — when he competed in two successive Olympics — were a different story. In 1968, Mr. Hobbs was part of a pairs with coxswain team, which upset the field at the Olympic trials and then finished fifth at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

“Bill didn’t have an Olympic goal,” recalled his brother Franklin, who goes by Fritz, and who competed that year as part of the Harvard varsity eight that represented the United States in Mexico City. “He went to the trials for the experience, so what they did was unbelievable. It was an amazing accomplishment.”

Advertisement

Bill Hobbs had received the Saltonstall award as Milton Academy’s top athlete and later was inducted into the National Rowing and Harvard Varsity Club halls of fame.

Fritz, also an inductee to those two halls of fame, had trained with his younger brother prior to the 1972 US Olympic rowing trials, held in Hanover, N.H.

“Bill was teaching and coaching at Milton Academy at the time, so he would hop on his motorcycle at 6 a.m. to meet us on the Charles River,” recalled Fritz, who now lives in New York City.

That dedication manifested itself in many ways over the years.

Mr. Hobbs ran several businesses and traveled to all 50 states and 68 countries. He was a skier, woodworker, sailor, golfer, and mountain climber who scaled Mount Fuji and the Matterhorn.

At one point, Mr. Hobbs hitchhiked up the Amazon River in South American on small working boats, covering 2,054 miles over the course of three months. He celebrated his 50th birthday by leading 16 family members along the Inca Trail in Peru.

“Bill’s first rule as paterfamilias was ‘no fun without Dad,’ ” his daughter Christina of South Dartmouth wrote in a tribute.

“Backyard games of soccer, touch football, kick-the-can, and water polo often ended with every child on the opposite team piling on Bill while he used his bull shoulders and massive frame to plow his way to victory,” she added.

Advertisement

William Barton Rogers Hobbs grew up in Concord, a son of Franklin Warren Hobbs and the former Margery Baird.

At Milton Academy, from which he graduated in 1967, Mr. Hobbs played football and ice hockey and was tennis captain.

During his senior year, he scored three touchdowns in a 28-12 victory over arch-rival Noble & Greenough, and that winter his overtime goal against Nobles sealed a 5-4 win in hockey.

“Bill had a sense of humor and a sense of honor,” said John Ballantine, a classmate and backfield mate at Milton and a fellow house monitor. “He was a stand-up guy who knew how to treat people.”

Mr. Hobbs also graduated from Harvard Business School and played on its rugby team. While working in Kentucky, where he owned a tobacco barn, he met Elizabeth Koehler, who is known as Beth.

They married in 1985 and lived for many years in a Saratoga, Calif., house that the family still owns – where Mr. Hobbs displayed crossed oars from Harvard and the Olympics over the fireplace.

“Bill loved being a father and he loved traveling,” Beth said. “When we were in England, we’d pile into the van and go to the seashore and explore old castles. He also looked forward to work every day and said he got his best ideas during his morning shower.”

Advertisement

In addition to his wife, Beth, his daughter Christina, and his brother Fritz, Mr. Hobbs leaves his father, Franklin of South Dartmouth; two sons, William Jr. of Saratoga, Calif., and Benjamin of San Jose, Calif.; another daughter, Julia of Hong Kong; a sister, Helen of Dallas; and another brother, Matthew of Cambridge.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Congregational Church in South Dartmouth.

Facing his illness “with courage and curiosity,” Mr. Hobbs had participated in a clinical trial that will help future patients, said Dr. Raymond Mak, his radiation oncologist at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center.

At one point, Mr. Hobbs tried out a virtual reality headset that Mak and a colleague are developing, which gave him a three-dimensional look inside his body. “He loved it,” Mak said.

In a STAT video that captured that experience, Mr. Hobbs spoke about his fascination with the new technology and the challenges of illness slowing his activities.

“I’m not very good at waiting,” he said, speaking about his lifelong vigor. “I had a saying in business, ‘Tick-tock, time is not your friend,’ which basically meant, ‘If you’re going to do something, do it now.’ ”

Until shortly before his death he continued to mow the lawn and ride his bike.

“No matter where in the house he was, and no matter where in the house you were, Bill’s voice could always be heard,” Christina wrote in her tribute. “Even when he was not in the room with you, his presence was always felt. The quiet is going to be a new experience for everyone who loved him.”

Advertisement

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.