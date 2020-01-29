If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.
LEADING OFF
Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.
Talk about an ethical dilemma.
What happens when business conflicts prevent the majority of a town council from being able to vote on an issue?
The folks on Block Island learned this answer this week when the Rhode Island Ethics Commission advised the New Shoreham Town Council that it can vote on a food truck ordinance despite four of its five members having conflicts that would normally require them to recuse from voting.
The ordinance under consideration would help New Shoreham conform with a state law that requires food truck operators to register with the city or town where they’re doing business, but the majority of the council has one professional interest or another involving food trucks. One runs a food truck of his own and the others are considered business associates with individuals who may seek a license from the town.
In the end, the Ethics Commission determined that the council could take a vote under the “rule of necessity,” which allows officials determined to have the least conflict to be “permitted to participate so that an important governmental function can be accomplished."
The commission determined that two of the conflicted councilors were unlikely to receive a direct financial benefit from the ordinance, so it gave them the go-ahead to vote.
It’s a good sign that the lawyers for the council even sought the advisory opinion. There are certainly some government bodies in our state that would have voted first and hoped no one was paying attention to potential conflicts.
Now let’s hope Block Island gets a good BBQ food truck this summer.
NEED TO KNOW
Rhode Map wants to hear from you.
- Ed Fitzpatrick has an excellent summary of the various legal challenges tied to House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, who is now facing criticism from both parties for his decision to order an audit of the convention center.
- My colleague Shirley Leung profiles Katie Theoharides, the woman tasked by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to save the environment.
- If you thought Providence was the only place that wrestles with its major nonprofits over payments in lieu of taxes, think again. Jon Chesto reports Boston is again revisiting its financial relationship with its meds and eds.
- Something to keep an eye on: Marlin Equity Partners is exploring a $2 billion sale of Providence-based Virgin Pulse.
- Good stuff from the competition: WPRI’s Eli Sherman breaks down the key things to know about a proposal to change the state education funding formula.
WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY
Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.
- Rhode Island College is set to open a workforce development hub in Central Falls. The ribbon cutting is at 5 p.m.
- The state Economic Development Planning Council is expected to unveil its new statewide strategy plan this afternoon.
- Advocates will rally at the State House today to push lawmakers to increase the benefits paid to families who are enrolled in the state’s cash assistance program.
- The Providence City Council’s Public Safety Committee is hosting a public meeting on a set of new nightlife ordinances.
Thanks for reading.
