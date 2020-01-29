“We are unable to comment further on personnel matters,” said district spokesman Xavier Andrews in a Tuesday e-mail.

A schools spokesman declined to detail the reason why Hanlon was on leave.

John Hanlon, Boston public schools’ chief operations officer, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the district.

Hanlon assumed the role in 2016, under then-Boston Superintendent Tommy Chang. He continued in the role under Chang’s successor, Brenda Cassellius, according to the district’s website.

A bio on that website said that before becoming COO, Hanlon worked for the city as commissioner of property and construction management. In that role, he oversaw the management, maintenance, and operations of City Hall and other municipal facilities.

A Dorchester father of four, Hanlon previously served as the COO for a nonprofit that supports public high school athletes and was the executive director at another nonprofit that offers mentoring services for middle schoolers.

At the time when he was named COO for the district, his salary was $150,000.

