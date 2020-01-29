Screenings for the coronavirus, the newly discovered virus that emerged in China and has sickened thousands, are underway at Boston’s Logan International Airport, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday night.

Michael Patronik, a CDC spokesman, said officials were screening passengers on flights that came from any country that has confirmed coronavirus cases. He said passengers coming off such flights will be given a questionnaire about their travel history and CDC staff will look for signs of illness in the passengers and take their temperatures.

If a passenger has any symptoms or fever, they will be further evaluated by a CDC public health officer, he said. Sick travelers who are “reasonably believed to have been either infected or exposed” to coronavirus will transferred to a hospital, where they will be placed in isolation and assessed further.