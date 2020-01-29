Wilson was also ordered to pay back nearly $19,000 worth of what state prosecutors charged him with stealing. He was already ordered to pay back the other $12,450 last year when he pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on federal charges of overtime pay theft. In the federal case, Wilson was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release, including six months of home detention.

The retired shift commander, David W. Wilson, 59, of Charlton, was sentenced to two years of probation and must perform 200 hours of community service, according to court records of the sentence issued in Suffolk Superior Court by Judge Robert N. Tochka.

A former State Police lieutenant pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he fraudulently collected more than $31,000 in overtime hours he never worked, including one case where he tried to cover up his absence by issuing a phony traffic ticket for a Mercedes owned by a Boston Police officer.

Wilson is among 46 troopers and supervisors who have been implicated in a payroll fraud scheme that included writing phony tickets and falsifying timesheets to collect overtime pay for hours they never worked.

Including Wilson, 10 have been charged criminally, nine of whom have pleaded guilty. One case remains pending in state court.

Earlier this month, Governor Charlie Baker and State Police Colonel Christopher Mason announced a series of policy changes and proposals to supplement a previous set of reforms launched in the spring of 2018.

The efforts take aim at corruption and cultural problems that have plagued the force for years and include a proposal to allow state and municipal agencies to recover triple damages from police officers who knowingly submit false claims for hours worked.

Wilson’s attorney and State Police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In Wilson’s case, prosecutors from Attorney General Maura Healey’s office charged him for embezzlement that occurred in 2015 and 2016. In each of those years, his total pay topped $250,000, including more than $100,000 in overtime pay.

In an earlier filing, prosecutors outlined Wilson’s scheme with detailed examples. In one instance, on Sept. 19, 2016, Wilson submitted two copies of several traffic citations to State Police as proof he’d worked an overtime shift. But at least one of those tickets didn’t check out when prosecutors said they probed further.

“An interview of the driver, a Boston Police officer, revealed that he was never stopped and never given such a citation,” prosecutors wrote. “He also denies ever loaning the involved car, a Mercedes, to anybody.”

Prosecutors had asked for Wilson to be sentenced to one to two years in state prison, followed by two years of probation. They noted how of the five troopers Wilson supervised the most on the types of overtime shifts at the center of the scandal, four of them had pleaded guilty to federal charges.

“As a lieutenant, he was responsible for managing the other troopers scheduled to work the AIRE shifts and, more generally, setting an example for those below him,” prosecutors wrote. “His behavior here left him unable to supervise and set a poor example for others to follow. It seems fair to conclude that others did follow it.”

Wilson, a 32-year member of the force, retired in March, and received an $80,000 buyout, days before the department opened a formal internal investigation into his case and referred the matter for criminal prosecution.

He was collecting a $105,000-a-year pension, but the state retirement board is moving to strip his pension and has suspended those benefits since June, following Wilson’s sentencing in the federal case.

The overtime fraud scandal has raised other issues. At various stages of active probes, State Police officials destroyed and lost track of records that could have exposed additional wrongdoing. In a filing this week, federal prosecutors revealed how records the department failed to find and turn over for 18 months led them to more than double the amount of overtime they allege one former trooper embezzled.

Even after the fallout from the overtime cases, new fraud charges have been brought, including against a former barracks commander who was allegedly cruising in Bermuda when he claimed to be working in the summer of 2018, just weeks after the high-profile arrests of his colleagues.

Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele