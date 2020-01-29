Firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire in Quincy Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 8:35 a.m., Quincy police received a report of a fire at 40 Butler Rd., Sergeant Karyn Barkas said. The second alarm sounded around 8:50 a.m. Fifteen people were impacted by the fire, according to a tweet from the Red Cross.

One person in the apartment suffered from smoke inhalation but refused to be brought to a hospital, Barkas said. A police officer was brought to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.