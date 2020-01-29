1] His own brush with death -- The accused killer was listed in critical condition Tuesday at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, N.Y. A hospital spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for a condition update Wednesday morning.

Here’s what we know about Fotis Dulos’s medical condition and the status of the high-profile case, as culled from Associated Press reports and the Hartford Courant.

The case against Fotis Dulos, the wealthy Connecticut man charged with murdering Jennifer Dulos, his estranged wife and mother of their five children, took a major turn Tuesday when the defendant was hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning after police found him unresponsive at his home, where he has been confined on a $6 million bond.

And initially Tuesday, Dulos’s lawyer, Norm Pattis and others told the press he had died. Pattis later reversed course, telling AP he was informed his client had a pulse and was being taken to the hospital.

Pattis didn’t immediately respond to a Globe request for comment Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not confirmed whether or not Dulos made a suicide attempt Tuesday.

2] Why’d police come to his house? -- Police showed up Tuesday because he was late for a bond hearing, which had been scheduled after he was allegedly seen removing items from a memorial for his wife near his home earlier this month, in violation of his pre-trial release.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday when, or if, that hearing would be rescheduled.

State’s Attorney Richard J. Colangelo, Jr.'s office didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday morning.

Pattis, for his part, appeared irritated by prosecutors’ formal request last week for a modification to Dulos’s bond in light of his alleged tampering with the memorial to his wife, who vanished in May and is presumed dead.

“He got out of his car on the way home? Seriously?” Pattis told the AP last week when asked about the bond issue. "We need to get this trial on as quickly as possible to put an end to this nonsense.”

3] The charges -- Dulos, 52, has pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges. Authorities allege that he waited for Jennifer Dulos to return to her New Caanan, Conn. home after dropping the children off at school on May 24, and attacked her in her garage. Surveillance footage allegedly captured Fotis Dulos disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford, records show.

4] The possible motive -- The couple was mired in acrimonious divorce and child custody proceedings at the time of Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance. Her mother currently has custody of the children in New York City.

5] The alleged accomplices -- Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, both face charges of conspiracy to commit murder for allegedly helping Fotis attempt to cover up the slaying.

















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.